Where to Find Everything in the Tulum Expedition in ‘Forza Horizon 5′ Jade Statue

In Forza Horizon 5, you must photograph an ancient Mayan artifact known as the Jade Statue. This guide will assist you in locating it, as well as all other things of interest in the surrounding area.

The Tulum Expedition has an alternate objective of photographing the Jade Statue. To take part in this event, go to the Horizon Adventure menu and unlock the “Apex” road racing outpost. After that, proceed to the expedition’s starting site, which is located to the southeast of El Estadio Horizon.

If you’re having trouble finding the showcase on the congested map, you can either filter out all of the other icons (by pressing RB on your Xbox controller) or simply seek for a picture of a blue temple. On the screenshot below, we’ve highlighted it.

You will be escorted on a cross-country excursion to the seaside resort of Tulum once you arrive at the event (which made it into our list of the best real-life tourist destinations that you can visit in Forza Horizon 5).

You’ll stop at Ek’ Balam for a bit of sightseeing along the road, and it’s here that you’ll locate the Jade Statue.

Location of the Jade Statue

Things will slow down after you reach Ek’ Balam, and you will be given a decision. You have the choice of heading straight to Ramiro on the boundaries of the archeological site to begin the final leg of the expedition, or you can stay a little longer and complete some alternative goals. You will be rewarded with extra commendation points if you choose the latter option (as well as some achievements).

Taking a picture of the Jade Statue is one of the discretionary chores. This is perhaps the most challenging of the objectives because it is remarkably well disguised and the trip is plagued by severe rain that obscures your view.

The statue is surrounded by poles and is located in the northwest corner of the Ek’ Balam site. The location of it can be seen in the photo below.

Once you've found it, press the Xbox's up button.