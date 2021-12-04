Where to Buy Pokémon Cards—and How to Make a Lot of Money Selling Them

Despite the fact that the fad began in the 1990s, the obsession with Pokémon cards has never truly died.

In fact, the collectibles have only grown in value over time (and not only sentimentally), with some of the rarer versions fetching as much as $375,000 on the market.

People are still fixated on developing their decks, and their obsession has grown even stronger now that they are valuable. These items have become so popular that a major retailer has been compelled to remove them from the shelves in order to protect its employees. After a violent incident in a Wisconsin shop, Target decided to prohibit the sale of all trading cards across all of their locations earlier this year.

Because Pokémon cards are so popular, getting your hands on the greatest ones might be difficult. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about purchasing them in the United States, including how to detect if they’re valuable and where to sell them for a profit.

Where Can I Buy Pokémon Cards in the United States?

While you won’t be able to acquire them at Target anymore, there are still plenty of places in the United States that offer them.

If you go to a nearby Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, Best Buy, or GameStop, there’s a good chance you’ll find them stocked there. Not to mention the possibility of a local hobby shop dealing in collectibles.

The corresponding GameStop, Best Buy, and Walmart websites also sell starter and booster packs. If you choose to order from the latter, keep in mind that many of the things are supplied by third-party vendors, so you can’t guarantee that they’ll arrive in good shape.

We recommend purchasing the cards straight from the Pokémon Center to prevent being disappointed (or even ripped off). You can place orders and get additional information by going to this website.

How to Determine Whether or Not a Pokemon Card Is Valuable

If you purchased a pack of Pokémon cards from one of the vendors listed above, the next question you may have is whether or not you have any. This is a condensed version of the information.