Where to Buy ‘Metroid Dread’ on the Nintendo Switch, and How to Get the Amiibo

Metroid Dread is finally available on the Nintendo Switch after nearly two decades of waiting.

This side-scrolling adventure, which was officially announced at this year’s E3 conference, is the long-awaited sequel to 2002’s Metroid Fusion. While there have been several spin-offs since Fusion, this game begins up right where Fusion left off, continuing the story of Samus Aran as she faces a robotic force on the planet ZDR.

Nintendo has also created a pair of Metroid Dread amiibo to coincide with the game’s debut. These toys-to-life items will be sold as a two-piece package and will include some entertaining in-game bonuses.

The first amiibo is based on Samus and may be scanned once a day to give you a health boost. Scanning the E.M.M.I. amiibo, on the other hand, will increase your overall missile capacity, allowing you to carry even more firepower.

If you’re looking for Metroid Dread or its amiibo toys, we recommend checking out the following stores.

Best Buy has Metroid Dread with an Amiibo Pack.

Metroid Dread is available in physical form from Best Buy. Unfortunately, the special edition (which includes a steel case, a set of art cards, and a book detailing the franchise’s history) has sold out.

The amiibo comes in a two-piece package that can be picked up at select Best Buy locations. Because the $29.99 bundle cannot be ordered for delivery, you will need to verify the inventory levels of neighboring stores (using the ZIP-code search form).

Best Buy has Metroid Dread in stock.

Amazon has Metroid Dread with an Amiibo Pack.

You may not only add Metroid Dread to your Amazon cart, but the special edition is also available for $87.99. When it comes to the latter, stocks are running out rapidly, so place your order now before it’s too late.

The amiibo 2-pack has its own product page, however it is currently unavailable for purchase. However, Amazon does allow independent third parties to trade on their platform, so there are a few used figurines available. Of course, these are wildly pricey, with some amiibo packages costing upwards of $100. This is a condensed version of the information.