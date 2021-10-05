Where in ‘Alan Wake Remastered’ Can You Find Every TV Show Location?

In Alan Wake Remastered, the Couch Potato achievement requires players to watch every single television show in the game. This website has put together a guide to assist you in finding all 14 of these TV locations.

Despite being a video game studio, Remedy Entertainment is definitely influenced by television more than anything else, with their enthusiasm for the medium often manifesting itself in their work. Control, for example, was highly influenced by science fiction shows like The X-Files and Fringe, while Quantum Break required you to watch full-length episodes of a web series in between each level.

The fixation with television, on the other hand, is most visible in Alan Wake. Not only is the cult favorite divided into episodes (each of which starts with a “previously on” recap and ends with tense cliffhangers reminiscent of Lost), but it also borrows many characters and narrative points from Twin Peaks.

As if that weren’t enough, television also plays an important role in the plot. Our protagonist is plagued by unsettling visions of himself babbling crazily on TV throughout the game. These otherworldly transmissions give Alan a look into a forgotten history that he is frantically attempting to recollect, as well as key clues about the Bright Falls mystery.

Location 1 in Alan Wake Remastered TV

Some of the televisions you see are showing reruns of the in-universe sitcom Night Springs. It’s a black-and-white anthology show about the paranormal, told by an uncanny Rod Serling imposter, and it’s inspired by The Twilight Zone.

The first of these broadcasts can be found right before entering the lumber yard in Episode 1, “The Nightmare.” As you get closer to the location, you’ll notice a massive log dangling from distant machinery.

Go inside the control room to your right before heading towards that point of interest. There’s a TV in here that will show you how to play Night Springs.

Location 2 in Alan Wake Remastered

While you’ll have to turn on the various Night Springs broadcasts manually (because they’re hidden items), the TVs that show visions of Alan losing his mind are part of the main tale, so you won’t miss them.

The very first. This is a condensed version of the information.