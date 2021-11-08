When will you be able to play ‘Forza Horizon 5’ on Xbox Game Pass?

Forza Horizon 5 will soon be available to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers after an early access period.

The racing game, which also doubles as a fantastic Mexico tourism simulator, was released on Friday, November 5. However, this was an exclusive early access period for individuals who purchased the game’s Premium Edition. So, if you were wondering how so many Twitter users were sharing tantalizing screenshots over the weekend, you now know how they were able to get their hands on the game before it was released worldwide.

On Tuesday, November 9, individuals who have ordered the regular edition of Forza Horizon 5 or are waiting for it to release on Xbox Game Pass will be able to play it. Every region’s launch window will be different, since it will open at one minute past midnight in their respective time zones.

This technically means that in areas like New Zealand, which is 18 hours ahead of New York, the game is already available. Some ecstatic gamers have even figured out how to game the system by convincing their next-gen consoles that they live on the Oceania continent, just so they may play a bit early.

You simply need to go into your Xbox’s language and location settings and then reset your device if you want to do this (which is not absolutely recommended in case there are any complications).

Otherwise, if you’d prefer wait for the North American debut, then wait until November 9 at 12:01 a.m. If you’re in the Eastern Standard Time (EST) or Pacific Standard Time (PST), the results will be the same.

The Xbox One port will take up 116 GB of storage space, while the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Steam editions will all take up 103 GB.

Once you've finished exploring Forza Horizon 5's stunning reproduction of Mexico, keep an eye out for guides from The Washington Newsday to help you get the most out of the game. We've got a guide to unlocking all of the game's achievements, as well as a guide to earning the various chicken outfits (there are a lot of them).