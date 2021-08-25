When will ‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt’ be released in Early Access on Steam?

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt’s developers have stated that the free-to-play game will soon be available on Steam Early Access.

This was unveiled during a short segment on Gamescom’s “Opening Night Live.” A new cinematic trailer for the game, highlighting the playable Toreador clan, was released here.

What is the game ‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt’ about?

Bloodhunt, for those unfamiliar, is an upcoming battle royale shooter based on the classic Vampire: The Masquerade tabletop RPG. Gamers will be thrown into a deadly civil war between warring undead clans, and they will have to utilize their wits to survive to the end.

In this way, it’s similar to other battle royale games like PUBG, Apex Legends, or Call of Duty: Warzone. However, as Sharkmob pointed out in an exclusive interview with This website, there are a few key nuances that distinguish their take on the genre.

For starters, gamers will be able to use a variety of magical abilities in this game, including the ability to turn invisible, leap tremendous distances, and teleport throughout the world at will. Then there’s the “bloodhunt” system, which imposes a punishment on any player who is reckless enough to be recognized by human NPCs when out in public. If you’re exposed in this fashion, everyone else will be able to see your location on the map, and you’ll have a large target painted on your back.

A Battle Pass System Will Be Available in ‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt.’

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt will be released on Steam Early Access on Tuesday, September 7, according to developer Sharkmob during their slot at today’s all-digital Gamescom presentation.

1 out of 7

sizes=“400px” source type=“image/jpeg” media=“(min-width: 0px)” This is a condensed version of the information.