When will the ‘Jungle Book’ Crossover Event in ‘Fall Guys’ begin?

With new Jungle Book-themed content set to emerge in the game’s tropical-themed fifth season, Fall Guys will soon be crossing over with Disney.

In Gamescom’s Opening Night Live Broadcast, a brief trailer for the collaboration was released. It showed the battle royale’s trademark jellybean avatars dressed up as Mowgli, Shere Khan, and Baloo and navigating tropical-themed obstacle courses.

Beans from the Jungle Book!

Guys, we’re coming to Fall on September 3rd!

pic.twitter.com/zkMJJJeRXl https://t.co/Dr2zeO3eR3 pic.twitter.com/Dr2zeO3eR3

August 25, 2021 — Beanbot Fall Guys (@FallGuysGame)

Fall Guys isn’t the first company to collaborate with a movie franchise, having also released cosmetics for Godzilla and Tron. Meanwhile, Disney recently teamed up with Rare’s Sea of Thieves to create a Pirates of the Caribbean tie-in.

On Friday, September 3rd, Fall Guys Season 5 will host the limited-time “King Louie” event.

The PC and PlayStation versions of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout are now available.