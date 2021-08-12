When Will the Closed Beta for ‘FIFA 22′ Begin?

Fans have been disappointed after attempting to log into the FIFA 22 Beta only to be met with an error message that bans them from playing.

Is the ‘FIFA’ 22 Beta Up and Running?

Although the soccer simulator won’t be released for another few months, a closed beta will be available today (August 12) for a limited number of players. You’ll be able to try out new elements in the latest chapter of the long-running franchise, such as the opportunity to form your own club in a redesigned version of career mode.

Only those who are eligible to join will be able to download it because it is a closed beta rather than an open one. Those lucky individuals have already received codes from publisher EA, so don’t get your hopes up if you haven’t yet received an invite for today’s preview.

Even individuals that were provided codes have reported that they are unable to access the beta effectively. While these players were able to download and run the file, they were greeted with a warning instructing them to check in with a valid account when they attempted to join a match.

Is it the same for you guys in the FIFA 22 beta? pic.twitter.com/zuY4BkDoY6

August 11, 2021 — razz (@itsrazzhd)

The beta testers have been frustrated because they are already logged in to the correct account, but all of the menu options are greyed out for them. Many people have assumed that this is a network or server issue that EA Vancouver will have to fix, but the beta is actually working as it should, it simply hasn’t started yet.

When Is the ‘FIFA 22′ Beta Going to Begin?

The FIFA 22 beta is presently accessible for download if you have one of the codes, but it has not yet been released. As a result, you’ll have to wait until the actual start time to play a game.

In each time zone, this is when the beta will begin.

1 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on August 12th.

10 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on August 12th.

BST (British Summer Time) begins at 6 p.m. on August 12th.

