When will the campaign for ‘Halo Infinite’ be available on Xbox Game Pass?

Although Halo Infinite’s online multiplayer has been available for a few weeks, fans are still waiting for the story campaign to launch.

If you haven’t heard, 343 Industries stated earlier this year that Halo Infinite would be split into two games. They confirmed that the single-player story would be its own product (launching on Game Pass), while multiplayer would be a separate free-to-play experience, similar to Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone.

Originally, these two parts were supposed to debut on the same day (Wednesday, December 8). The Halo Infinite multiplayer, on the other hand, was released many weeks ahead of schedule, which was unprecedented. In the video game industry, release dates are frequently changed, however this usually means that items are pushed back rather than brought forward.

Against the odds, the online multiplayer game debuted on Monday, November 15, much earlier than expected. This was to commemorate the 20th anniversary of both the original Halo game and the Xbox brand, for which the Halo franchise has long been a system seller.

As a result, we’ve already spent a couple of weeks with Halo Infinite in some capacity, with a few patches and special events thrown in for good measure.

The story mode, on the other hand, is yet to arrive. If you start the game today on Xbox or PC, you’ll notice that the single-player campaign is available on the main menu, but it’s temporarily locked. That’s because, as previously said, that portion of the experience will be released on December 8.

When Will ‘Halo Infinite’ Campaign Be Available?

While you’ll have to wait a bit longer for Master Chief’s next adventure, the good news is that we have a firm release date.

On Twitter, 343 Industries shared a picture that outlines when the campaign will go live in each territory. This launch is remarkable in that it is worldwide synchronized, meaning that it will be received at the same time in every country, regardless of time zone.

Other recent games, such as Forza Horizon 5 and Battlefield 2042, released in different regions at different times. In the case of the former, it was released at 12:01 a.m. everywhere. This is a condensed version of the information.