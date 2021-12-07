When Will the Caldera Map for ‘Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific’ Be Available? The Release Date Has Been Revealed.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific’s first season is ready to begin, and the old Verdansk map will be replaced by the more tropical Caldera Island.

If you haven’t been following Warzone recently, you might be startled to find that it is going to launch its “first season” of content, despite the fact that it has been around for nearly two years. Don’t worry, everything will make sense in a second.

To get your head around the news, it’s crucial to remember that the battle royale will soon be integrated into Call of Duty: Vanguard, and the game will be set during World War II. There will be era-appropriate weapons, diverse characters, dogfighting fighter jets in the sky, and, most significantly, a completely new scenario.

Caldera is a lush jungle area that marks a significant change of scenery for the game, which had previously only been situated in the bleak industrial complex of Verdansk.

Caldera will have 15 regions for you to study and master, according to the official map artwork. An vast mining operation, a paradisal resort, archaeological sites, and a perilous lagoon are among the various areas of interest. With the ability to wade through water to cover your footprint trail or use fire equipment to create a thick smokescreen, this last one promises to provide plenty of varied gaming choices in terms of tactics.

The battle royale has been renamed Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific to reflect how the Caldera map would radically change things up. Because this is the first season of this particular era of Warzone, the upcoming update is dubbed “Season 1.” It’s similar to how Fortnite’s Chapter 3 update recently wiped the slate clean.

‘Call of Duty: Pacific Warzone’ Time for the Caldera Map to Be Released On Wednesday, December 8, the servers for Call of Duty: Warzone will “went black” at 12 a.m. ET. For those in PST time zones, this means 9 p.m. on December 7.

As a result, you just have a few hours left to accomplish any unfinished business with the Verdansk map before it’s taken away for good. This is a condensed version of the information.