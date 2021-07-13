When Will LeBron James Return to ‘Fortnite,’ and How Do I Unlock Him?

LeBron James will be available as an unlocked skin in Fortnite later this week. The NBA player will be able to choose from three different clothes, as well as accessories such as his own special harvesting equipment, some “back bling,” a glider, a themed loading screen, and a taunting emote.

What Does the ‘King James Bundle’ Include?

The LeBron skin will be available in three variations, according to Fortnite’s official website. The royal “King James” appearance, which is supposed to combine “the best of LeBron’s on-court and pre-game persona,” is the first. The Los Angeles Lakers player is dressed in a floating crown, ornate lion pauldrons for his shoulders, a pair of retractable sunglasses, and golden streaks that can be adjusted via a slider.

To complete the appearance, the new Nike LeBron 19 footwear will be added. In the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy, which will be published on Friday, James will be seen wearing these shoes for the first time.

In the shape of LeBron’s “Tune Squad” jersey, there will also be a tie-in skin for that film. This is typical basketball attire with a theme based on the iconic Looney Tunes orange rings. Finally, there will be a Taco Tuesday outfit, which will consist of a T-shirt with a Tortilla Wrap emblazoned on it, as well as its own back bling.

You may equip LeBron with a variety of accessories to go with any of these costumes. A lion pickaxe, a wingspan glider (both of which have the same gold slider function as the King James outfit), and an emotion based on the athlete’s on-court celebration: “The Silencer” are among them.

The “King James Bundle” will include all of these cosmetic elements as well as the new loading screen. If you don’t want to spend a lot of V-bucks on the transaction, you can buy the different pieces separately.

When Will LeBron James Make His Fortnite Debut?

The LeBron James bundle will be added to the item shop on Wednesday, July 14, at 8 p.m. ET, according to the Fortnite website.

As a result, it won’t be available as a battle pass reward (like the impending Superman cosmetics) and you won’t be able to get it. This is a condensed version of the information.