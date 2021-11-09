When will ‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’ be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC?

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is almost here, with a global release date that will be synchronized across several time zones.

It’s a follow-up to Jurassic World Evolution, a 2018 park management sim in which you could channel your inner John Hammond and oversee the everyday operations of a prehistoric zoo. There, you were in charge of everything from finding Dino DNA in amber fossils to building secure paddocks for your exhibits, setting out tour itineraries, and ensuring that the guests had plenty to eat and drink.

The original game was expanded with a number of post-launch DLCs (downloadable content), the most recent of which was released in December 2019 and added items like pterodactyl aviary enclosures and the ability to produce hybrid dinosaurs using genetic engineering.

Since then, the Frontier Developments crew has changed their focus to releasing frequent Planet Zoo and Planet Coaster updates (both of which let you run safer, less fatality-prone tourist attractions).

Now, with a brand-new game, the team is returning to the Jurassic Park franchise. Jurassic World Evolution 2 is a substantial expansion to its predecessor, available on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. It takes you beyond the archipelago of Las Cinco Muertes and has you building new wildlife preserves across the mainland United States.

There are more dinosaurs (including the much-requested marine attractions) and a new mode called Chaos Theory that lets you simulate legendary Jurassic Park scenarios with a What If type twist. One of these levels, for example, has you operating a working replica of the San Diego amphitheatre from The Lost World.

‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’ is a sequel to ‘Jurassic World’. Time to Release, Cost, and File Size Jurassic World Evolution 2 is released today (Tuesday, November 9), and you can start pre-loading it now to be ready to play as soon as it becomes available. To do so, simply pre-order the management simulator on your preferred platform, and it will be added to your installation queue.

