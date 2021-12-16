When Will ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 3’s Winterfest 2021 Begin?

Winterfest 2021, Fortnite’s yuletide celebration for this year, is set to begin, and players will be able to open presents and gain free Christmas goodies.

Winterfest was hosted once previously, in 2019, but was not held this year.

If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, this event featured a number of festive objectives for players to do, as well as a log house that could be visited every 24 hours. Over the course of a 14-day period, gift-wrapped presents would be dropped into this cozy shelter at random intervals, which you could then open for free.

Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite, revealed that Winterfest will return in 2021 in a recent patch notes document. While no specific release date was given at the time (December 14), it was stated that the event would start in “just a matter of days.” Since then, dependable data miners have found further details about the commencement date and what will be included in this year’s Winterfest.

Everything you need to know is right here.

In ‘Fortnite,’ when is Winterfest 2021?

Winterfest 2021’s release date was leaked by reliable sources like @iFireMonkey and has subsequently been confirmed by others, including @ShiinaBR.

These verified Twitter accounts are known for discovering encrypted info in games and sharing it publicly. They’ve properly predicted the contents of whole Fortnite seasons, such as the Dune cosmetic bundle, the current Naruto update, and even the Dune cosmetic bundle, long before Epic officially revealed them. Given that they’re looking at encrypted data, their reporting is frequently accurate.

In the case of Winterfest 2021, these leakers have repeatedly said that the event will begin today (December 16) and end on January 6, 2022. Not only are they all in agreement on this, but that start date corresponds to the aforementioned patch notes’ ambiguous timescale.

Going even further, @Shiina claims to have delved into the game’s Application Programming Interface (API) and discovered that the update will be released at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

