When Will ‘Among Us’ Be Released? The release date for the Xbox One and PlayStation 5 has been revealed.

After years of being left out, PlayStation and Xbox owners will be able to gruesomely betray their friends in Among Us when it launches on December 14 for the consoles.

Despite the fact that it was first released in 2018, the social deduction game truly took off during the coronavirus epidemic, as it allowed people to engage with one another during quarantine in a way that was accessible to folks who wouldn’t ordinarily consider themselves gamers. It’s still going strong today, as proven by its recent designation as Google’s top trending game in the United States for 2021.

While it has become a worldwide hit (one that even Fortnite has attempted to emulate), Among Us has taken over two years to reach every console. It was released in December 2020 on the Nintendo Switch, but it’s only now making its way to the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

PlayStation owners will get special stuff like Ratchet & Clank-themed cosmetics, while Microsoft system owners will get it as part of the Game Pass program on day one.

If you don’t have Game Pass, you’ll have to pay $4.99 for a digital copy of Among Us on either system. Each version of the game will allow crossplay, which means you’ll be able to play online with friends on other systems (including PC).

When Does ‘Among Us’ Come Out on PS5 and Xbox One?

