When was the Nintendo GameCube released, and how many games are available for it?

Because of its extensive library of games, the Nintendo GameCube is one of the most well-remembered video game consoles of all time.

The machine arrived roughly a year after the PS2 and more than two years after Sega’s ill-fated Dreamcast, making it a latecomer to the sixth console generation.

It first aired in September 2001 in Japan, followed by a November 18 release in North America. In the United States, this means it is three days younger than the original Xbox.

The GameCube also marked a number of firsts for Nintendo. It was the manufacturer’s only platform at the time that enabled online capabilities for select titles and used optical discs as the primary storage medium (which is now obviously very commonplace). It also featured a number of exclusive titles that have now gone on to become true classics.

It even paved the way for some features that would be added in subsequent console generations. Players might, for example, connect their Game Boy Advance handhelds to the system and use them as auxiliary screens, similar to the GamePad on the Wii U.

The GameCube’s Evolution

“It was a very wonderful console,” Nintendo specialist “Marionova” (who co-runs the Forest of Illusion gaming preservation group) stated of the GameCube’s legacy. While it wasn’t the most popular and had some of the lowest sales of the generation, it did leave behind a fantastic library of titles, including Super Mario Sunshine and The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker.

“Like the rest of Nintendo’s platforms, [exclusives]were a big part of what made it stand out. It didn’t have much else going for it aside from that. It was one of Nintendo’s last non-gimmick systems.” Indeed, only 21.74 million copies of the GameCube were sold globally. This figure pales in comparison to the PlayStation 2’s phenomenal 155 million sales, as well as the Wii’s performance.

In fact, Nintendo has shied away from actively competing with Sony and Microsoft since the launching of the latter platform (which became a global phenomenon). Nowadays, the publisher is considerably more concerned with executing its job.