When the young man returned with his green beret, the Royal Marine fell into tears.

After stepping into the gym, a 21-year-old from Maghull who was bedbound after being diagnosed with glioblastoma left his personal trainer in tears.

Just two months ago, Owen Copland couldn’t lift his arms. That was before Alex Ivanoff, the owner of Anytime Fitness in Maghull and Southport, got involved.

With the support of Alex and his skilled team of personal trainers, Owen, a former theater student, has progressed to the point where he is now able to go on days out and is developing both physically and emotionally.

Owen showed Alex, a former marine and bodyguard, how far he had come when he arrived at the gym in Maghull with Alex’s green beret on Monday, September 20.

The beret, Alex’s most valued possession, had been left to Owen by the 40-year-old with the promise that he would return it to him when he was healthy enough.

Owen’s sister, Jane Copland, told The Washington Newsday: “My mother has been saying repeatedly that Alex stepping in when he did and giving us that boost is the reason Owen has been able to move out and live a regular life.”

“You don’t usually get the chance with this condition, so we’re just really emotional.

“Being able to go in the other day and hand back his green beret and watching Owen say, ‘I can’t walk yet, but I can hand it to you,’ was a great feeling. It was a lot, and it’s good to see how much Alex cares about Owen as well.”

After being medically dismissed from the marines due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Alex Ivanoff opened the gym in Maghull in 2018.

He’s now set on assisting Owen in his development.

“I burst into tears when he came in and gave me my beret,” he told The Washington Newsday. That beret is one of my most valuable possessions. “Listen, this is the most important item I have, and I want it back,” I told him when I handed it over.

“He gave me a cold stare and replied, ‘Yeah, you can have it,’ but I assured him it was the only time I’d take it.”

