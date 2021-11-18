When ‘Magic the Gathering’ Is Releasing Collectible Items, Look for ‘Arcane’ Secret Lair Cards.

Arcane will be collaborating with Magic: The Gathering on a new set of “Secret Lair” cards in the near future.

Let’s take it one at a time if it reads like a string of meaningless words strung together in an immensely perplexing statement.

Arcane is a Netflix original series that acts as an animated predecessor to the League of Legends video game. Its episodes have been released in three-part chunks over the last few weeks, with the finale set to air on Saturday, November 20.

Meanwhile, Magic: The Gathering (also known as MTG) is a trading card game that has become a worldwide craze. It features a sub-brand for crossovers and odder offshoots in addition to the main series, which has its own backstory and interconnected multiversal tales.

This label, dubbed “Secret Lair,” has already released Godzilla, The Walking Dead, and even International Women’s Day collections. Arcane will be the next property to be featured on this page.

When will ‘Arcane X Secret Lair’ be released?

Although the full list of new cards has yet to be revealed (to minimize spoilers, this will happen when the Arcane finale is posted), we do know that there will be two different drops.

The first is the core Secret Lair X Arcane collection, which will include cards depicting the show’s various characters and spells.

The Secret Lair X Arcane: Lands set will follow, which will focus on the iconic places found in the warring cities of Piltover and Zaun, as its name suggests. There will be cards representing the plains, mountain, island, forest, and swamp zones, as revealed exclusively by PC Gamer.

On Monday, November 29 at 12 p.m. ET, the first drop will take place. The second drop will occur anytime between then and December 23rd.

After December 23, the limited-edition collection will be removed from circulation, and neither Arcane set will be available for purchase.

We're thrilled to be collaborating with @Arcaneshow on Secret Lair x Arcane, which will be released as part of the Secretversary Superdrop 2021 on November 29th at 9 a.m. Pacific! — November 17, Magic: The Gathering (@wizards magic).