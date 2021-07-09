When is Witchercon 2021? Here’s the whole schedule, as well as instructions on how to watch the livestream.

Panel talks regarding the popular Witcher video game series will be held at Witchercon 2021, as well as an interview with Henry Cavill about the Netflix adaptation’s impending second season.

What Is Withercon 2021 All About?

The Witcher is more than just a TV program, for those who are ignorant. It’s based on a collection of short stories, and it’s predated by a beloved trilogy of role-playing video games (which it extensively references). In short, it’s a vast universe that’s about to expand even further, with a new anime film on the horizon.

The first-ever Witchercon event took place today, and it served as a virtual conference for fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s original source material, CD Projekt Red’s video game adaptations, and the several spin-offs currently in production. The celebration will be split into two livestreams, with the first airing today afternoon and the second airing later this evening.

The Schedule for Witchercon 2021

A session with the creative team behind The Witcher Netflix series is on the schedule. Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Mim® M. Khayisa (Fringilla), and newcomer Paul Bullion (who has been cast as Geralt’s “School of the Wolf” partner, Lambert) will be in attendance, as will showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

According to the official Witchercon website, they will individually answer fan-submitted questions about Season 2 by drawing from a deck of cards. They’ll give you a behind-the-scenes look at the production and even some “surprise reveals” along the road.

If you’re wondering why the White Wolf won’t be appearing with the rest of the cast, it’s because he’ll have his own special spot near the end of the Witchercon event.

Henry Cavill will sit down with moderator Josh Horowitz for an in-depth discussion about the Witcher world (Cavill is a huge fan of the books and much more so of the video games) and the Netflix original.

Cavill will also have “a surprise or two in store,” according to the website, prompting many to believe he may debut the long-awaited Season 2 trailer. After a few setbacks, production was completed in the spring, and the. This is a condensed version of the information.