When is the October half-term in 2021, when there is a firebreak lockdown?

In the wake of rumors of a so-called firebreak lockdown over October half-term, the government has stated that it has “last resort plans” to defend the NHS.

An anonymous member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) told the I daily that a “precautionary break” might be part of “contingency measures.”

Another unnamed insider told the publication that “a firebreak lockdown is by no means out of the question,” which might imply a two-week school half-term instead of a one-week break.

Teenagers could be given covid shots at school.

Many parents were left wondering, “When is October half-term this year?”

The dates of the school year and the holidays differ from place to place in the United Kingdom.

The half-term week in Merseyside runs from Monday, October 25 to Friday, October 29.

Families may not need to be concerned, since Downing Street denied there is a plan to put in place a firebreak this autumn if a new increase of Covid-19 cases occurs, but the Government did say there are “contingency preparations” for a “variety of situations.”

“It is not accurate that the Government is preparing a lockdown or firebreak around the October half-term,” a No 10 spokeswoman stated when asked about the report.

“We’ve kept contingency plans as part of sensible preparation for a variety of scenarios,” he continued, “but these kinds of restrictions would only be reinstated as a last resort to avoid excessive pressure on our NHS.”

“I believe we have been clear throughout that we will take steps to defend our NHS, and we have done so where necessary.

“However, on previous occasions when such action was required, we lacked the considerable defenses that our vaccination program provides – we’re now in a completely different phase.”

It comes after vaccinations minister Nadhim Zahawi said he hadn’t seen any plans for a firebreak and expressed hope that the virus can be addressed with “year in and year out” without the “severe measures” witnessed in December.

“Vaccines have given us the power to minimize infections, to save 100,000 lives,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“It is my goal that with the booster program… we will be able to convert the virus from pandemic to endemic phase and.”