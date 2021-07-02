When is EA Play Live 2021, and how can you watch it?

Throughout the month of July, EA Play Live will be a series of broadcasts spotlighting the publisher’s most well-known games.

Apex Legends and Knockout City, both of which are getting fresh seasons, will be among them, as will upcoming titles like Battlefield 2042 and Madden NFL 22.

EA (Electronic Arts) was the only major publisher to skip this year’s E3 convention, aside from Sony. A few of the company’s games were still shown at the event, such as Battlefield 2042 in Xbox’s presentation, but they seemed to be keeping the finest bits for their own livestream.

They won’t be competing for customer attention with Ubisoft, Bethesda, Square Enix, or Nintendo by holding their mini-conference at a different time than everyone else’s.

The Schedule for EA Play Live

Rather than cramming all of their content into one session, EA will release updates over the course of July via a series of broadcasts.

There will be a total of five livestreams, with four of them being “Spotlights” on various titles and genres. These will primarily take the shape of panel talks featuring developers, authors, and independent studios who will discuss their games as well as the industry as a whole.

The plan will conclude on July 22 with the main EA Play broadcast, which will be more akin to a regular E3 presentation.

All of the normal gameplay video, trailers, and key announcements can be found there.

The following is the event’s schedule:

1 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 8 – What Does the Future Hold for First-Person Shooters?

This panel will delve into the future of Apex Legends as well as what to expect from Battlefield 2042. Oskar Gabrielson, DICE’s general manager, and Chad Grenier, Apex Legends’ game director, will be among the speakers.

Tuesday, July 13th at 1 p.m. ET – EA’s Independent Studios

This panel is more akin to a tutorial on the role of indie devs in the game industry, so don’t expect any significant announcements or disclosures. Guha Bala, president of the studio behind Knockout City, and Josef Fares, director of It Takes Two, will be among the speakers.

7 p.m. ET on Monday, July 19 – All-Access Madden NFL 22

This is how the panel will appear. This is a condensed version of the information.