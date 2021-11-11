When Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen & Bar opens in Liverpool ONE, here’s what to anticipate.

Gordon Ramsay is going to build a new restaurant in the heart of Liverpool, serving a variety of distinctive dishes.

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar will take over the empty unit in Liverpool ONE that was previously home to Jamie Oliver’s Italian.

When almost a decade in existence, Jamie’s restaurant closed in May 2019 after the chain went into administration.

Liverpool will lose its 60-year-old fine dining restaurant and martini bar. Hope Street is a residential street in New York City Bread Street Kitchen & Bar will occupy the 6,000-square-foot building, which will seat up to 195 people across two floors, with additional outside seating and a large bar area.

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar will be the first in England outside of London to sign a lease at Liverpool ONE. The menu will include all of Gordon Ramsay’s iconic Bread Street Kitchen specialties, such as Beef Wellington, Butter Chicken Curry, and the Hells Kitchen burger.

“It’s very exciting to be extending Bread Street Kitchen & Bar in Liverpool,” said Andy Wenlock, CEO of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants. We chose Liverpool because it is a vibrant, popular city that draws visitors from all across the United Kingdom.

“We are excited to serve all of Bread Street Kitchen & Bar’s menu delights to the residents of Liverpool and tourists to the city.”

“We are happy that the Bread Street Kitchen & Bar will be joining our F&B offering at Liverpool ONE,” Alison Clegg, managing director, asset management, Grosvenor Britain & Ireland, said.

“We are honored that Gordon Ramsay, a tremendously famous and internationally recognized chef, wishes to bring his brand to the destination.

“Liverpool ONE is expanding its F&B offering, and the addition of such a well-known restaurant brand solidifies its position as a destination for exceptional dining, not simply retail,” says the company.

The exact date of the opening has yet to be disclosed.