When does the ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 2 ‘The End’ event take place, and when does Chapter 3 begin?

With the appropriately themed “The End” task, Fortnite Chapter 2 will shortly come to a close. This spectacular event will not only bring an end to a two-year era, but it will also usher in the advent of a brand-new island for the popular online shooter.

Fortnite is divided into seasons of content, each with its own unique theme, continuing plot, and battle pass prizes, as you probably already know. They usually last two to three months, and they always conclude on a high note (often quite literally).

We’re currently in the last days of the “Cubed” season, which has seen interdimensional animals attack the gaming world, a customisable cartoon fish join the lineup, BRUTE mechs deployed throughout the island, and crossovers with tentpole films like Dune.

Cubed is coming to an end with its impending grand finale event, but it’s more than just the end of a season. Indeed, The End will serve as the conclusion to Fortnite’s Chapter 2, which has been ongoing since October 2019.

For those unfamiliar with Fortnite, chapters are effectively the main acts, as they span numerous seasons (there were 10 in the last one and 8 this time around). Consider them to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s main “phases.”

When a chapter draws to a close, it’s even more momentous than a typical season finale because it signals the start of major changes. You may expect a new terrain, a redesign of most weapons and goods, and a whole new narrative approach, among other things.

It will also wipe the slate clean in terms of progress and XP, ensuring that you obtain any outstanding items before it is too late.

Everything you need to know about The End and Fortnite’s future is right here.

What Time Does ‘The End’ Chapter 2 End?

The End, a live event in Fortnite, will take place on Saturday, December 4 at 4 p.m. ET.

This equates to 1 p.m. PST and 9 p.m. GMT for individuals in different time zones.

