When does the Brilliant Diamond event in ‘Pokemon GO’ end and the Shining Pearl event start?

With its Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl events, Pokemon GO is now in the middle of a two-part celebration.

To put things in perspective, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl are two different versions of the same game (there are a few minor differences in the character list, but that’s about it). Both of these games will be released for the Nintendo Switch on November 19th.

They’re remakes of the fourth-generation Pokemon games (Diamond and Pearl), and they’ll provide improved graphics, new personalization options, and other features like the ability to have your pocket monsters follow you around in the overworld.

Pokemon GO is throwing a pair of limited-time events to commemorate these upcoming releases. The fundamental concept is that for a few days, many of the creatures from Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be more easily accessible in the massively popular mobile game.

This means you’ll have a larger chance of capturing Turtwigs, Chimchars, and Piplups, and you might even come across some of them dressed in unusual outfits.

The Pokemon GO event is divided into two halves, same as the games Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The Brilliant Diamond celebration will take place first, followed by Shining Pearl, which will introduce a new set of challenges and rewards.

When Does the Brilliant Diamond Event in ‘Pokemon GO’ End?

The Brilliant Diamond event in Pokemon GO is currently underway.

The main gimmick here is that you’ll be able to locate Turtwigs, Chimchars, and Piplups with distinctive red Sinnoh hats (in the wild) and white Sinnoh hats (in the store) (as research encounters). On the official Pokemon GO website, you can learn more about the various challenges and rewards.

The event will end at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, November 18.

When Does the Shining Pearl Event in ‘Pokemon GO’ Start?

The Shining Pearl event will begin immediately after the Brilliant Diamond event has ended, and it will function in a similar manner.

This means that red-hatted Pokemon will now be accessible to unlock as research encounters, whereas white-hatted Pokemon will be encountered in the wild.

Additionally, the Shining Pearl event will be held. This is a condensed version of the information.