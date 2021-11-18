When does ‘Battlefield 2042’ come out on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC?

Battlefield 2042 will be released on November 19 for consoles and PC, but fans are curious as to when it will be available to play.

Battlefield 2042 will soon be available to everyone across the world, following an early access period for EA Play subscribers and those who ordered the special editions.

The standard version of the game was supposed to come out on October 22, however it was pushed back to November 19. It is now sandwiched between two other blockbuster competitors, which puts it in a difficult situation (namely Forza Horizon 5 and the multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite).

Battlefield 2042 hasn’t received a lot of love either, especially from early access players. In reality, the PC version has a dismal 2.4 user rating on Metacritic, and has been blasted for a variety of technical difficulties. The multiplayer shooter didn’t impress the Washington Newsday either, as we thought it to be far too big for its own good, leaving you yearning for earlier games instead.

Nonetheless, when the game is released in less than 24 hours, players will be allowed to make their own decisions. In that vein, here’s when Battlefield 2042 will be released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

The Standard Edition of ‘Battlefield 2042’ will be released at a later date.

While those who qualified for early access have already played Battlefield 2042, most gamers will be playing it for the first time when the regular edition is released worldwide.

The release schedule is the same as it was last week when the game went into early access, according to the official EA assistance page. This is how it goes: 3 a.m. ET for PC 12 a.m. ET for console.

If you’re playing on a PC, the game will start at 3 a.m. ET, which is midnight PST.

Meanwhile, it will be available at 12 a.m. in your time zone on consoles such as the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.

The game is already out in New Zealand, like it was with Forza Horizon 5, and you can acquire it right now if you update your console’s location setting to the relevant area. You can get more information on how to do this here. This is a condensed version of the information.