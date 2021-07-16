When Do Pre-Orders For The Handheld PC For The Steam Deck Open?

Valve announced the Steam Deck on Thursday, along with pricing and a vague December release date.

What is the Steam Deck, and how does it work?

While the new portable may be compared to the Nintendo Switch at first glance (because to its similar visual style and the fact that it can be docked to display on a TV), it actually has more in common with a standard gaming PC.

It runs on a customized version of SteamOS and syncs with your existing Steam library, allowing you to play any games you already own with all the usual mods and settings. You may also use it to browse the web and install third-party apps, such as the Microsoft Store or the Epic Games Store, on the device.

As a result, it isn’t just for playing games; in the words of the developers, “it can pretty much run anything that you can run on a PC.”

Because of its remarkable technical specifications, the portable device is also substantially more powerful than the Nintendo Switch. It has 16GB of RAM, 4 AMD Zen 2 CPU cores with 8 logical threads, and 8 RDNA 2 GPU CUs. In layman’s terms, this means it can handle games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Doom Eternal, and Death Stranding on their “high” graphical settings with ease.

If you’re playing in portable mode, you’ll benefit from the Steam Deck’s 7-inch, 160hz LCD screen with 1280×800 resolution. Two thumbsticks, a D-pad, four face buttons, and four back buttons, as well as two precision trackpads for mouse operation, make up the controls.

What is the cost of the Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck will be available in three different configurations when it launches in December 2021. The key difference between these versions is that the higher-priced ones have larger internal storage. The following are the prices:

The 64GB Steam Deck will set you back $399. The 256GB Steam Deck will set you back $529. The 512GB Steam Deck will set you back $649.

A power adapter and a carry case will be included with each edition. It’s worth mentioning that you won’t be able to upgrade your Steam Deck’s internal storage, but there are other options. This is a condensed version of the information.