When Chapter 2 of ‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Comes To An End – And What To Expect From Season 8

Season 7 of Fortnite is coming to an end, and the mysterious Season 8 will take its place soon.

Everything you need to know about the planned updates to the popular battle royale game is right here.

When does Chapter 2 of Fortnite Season 7 come to an end?

On Tuesday, June 8, Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7 (the game’s seventeenth season) began, with an extraterrestrial civilization attempting a hostile takeover of the world.

Over the next three months, the interplanetary conflict became increasingly violent, with extraterrestrial parasites infesting the island, entire areas of the map being ripped off the earth, and even Superman himself joining the struggle. Overall, it’s been a really active season, with a lot of new gameplay and entertaining sci-fi themed things being released.

The task “Operation: Sky Fire” will bring the “Invasion” season to a close this weekend. The Imagined Order (IO) will make its final move against the Kymera soldiers during this live event, smuggling explosive devices onto the mothership and remotely detonating them.

It’s unclear how this will play out, but players will have the chance to see it all for themselves on Sunday, September 12 at 4 p.m. ET. Season 7 will officially end after the event, and the Fortnite servers will be shut offline as the version 18.00 update is sent out.

As a result, you’ll have until 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 12 to complete any remaining tasks related to the “Invasion” season. Any remaining battle pass awards will be vaulted when that deadline has passed, and your progress on pending tasks will be irreversibly lost.

What to Expect From Fortnite Season 8 Chapter 2

Despite the lack of an official release date, many predict Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8 to begin on Monday, September 13, the day following “Operation: Sky Fire.”

At the time of writing, there are surprisingly little details about what the next season will bring.

