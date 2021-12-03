When are the 2021 Game Awards, and how can I watch them live?

The annual Game Awards broadcast is approaching quickly. This event will not only crown a definitive game of the year (based on fan votes), but it will also feature fascinating teasers and previews for upcoming games.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Game Awards, it’s a cross between the Academy Awards and the Super Bowl. While it devotes a large portion of its runtime to honoring the best artistic achievements of the previous 12 months (including awards for best game design, music, narrative, and performance), many people tune in solely for the commercials.

Geoff Keighley, the host, will show never-before-seen trailers, interview developers about their next projects, and possibly introduce a few of new games throughout the night. In 2014, for example, the ceremony unveiled the first-ever gameplay for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, while in 2018, a crossover between Persona 5 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was announced.

There are already a lot of rumors floating around about 2021. Pundits are guessing that we’ll finally get a proper look at Breath of the Wild 2, that a new Bioshock game will be released, and that an enigmatic Matrix project on PS5 will be revealed.

For his part, Keighley has teased that the event, which has been in the works for at least two and a half years, will have a “global premiere.” Nothing else has been confirmed, however Keighley has stated that many of the claims floating around are false.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, on the other hand, will undoubtedly make an appearance. If you’ve never heard of it, it’s a stealth game that follows the titular ex-hobbit as he sneaks about Middle Earth’s more dangerous locations.

There’s something lurking in the darkness…

On December 9, watch #TheGameAwards! #GollumGame #LordOfTheRings — Gollum (@GollumGame) from The Lord of the Rings (@GollumGame) on December 2, 2021 Along with that, we now know that Imagine Dragons and Sting will be performing at the event (both of whom contributed to the soundtrack for the League of Legends spin-off Arcane).