When and why do the clocks change back to 2021?

The changing of the clocks is one indicator that winter has arrived.

The clocks went forward an hour on March 28 as the mornings and evenings became brighter and we looked forward to summer.

This time is known as British Summer Time (BST), and it is now over.

The threat of a Christmas lockdown has been issued, with case numbers that are deemed ‘inappropriate.’

Mornings are getting darker, and sunset is about 4 p.m., which means many of us will be leaving work in the dark.

But why are the clocks going back one hour, and when is it going to happen?

Take a look at the information below to learn everything you need to know about the time change.

When will they return?

On October 31, at 2 a.m., the clocks will be set back an hour, giving you an extra hour to lie in bed on Sunday morning.

The UK is on Greenwich Mean Time when the clocks go back (GMT).

Is this something that happens all over the United Kingdom?

In the United Kingdom, the clocks go back on the last Sunday in October and forward on the last Sunday in March.

Daylight Savings Time (DST) begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November in many parts of the world, including North America.

Meanwhile, in Australia, the clocks are set back on October 1st.

Why do we alter things in the first place?

As the planet orbits the sun, the clocks are pushed forward and back an hour to allow us to take advantage of the finest natural light.

The clock changes give countries further away from the equator more hours of darkness.

In 1895, a New Zealand entomologist named George Vincent Hudson devised it.

During World War I, Germany and Austria instituted clock changes in an effort to reduce coal usage. As a result, the Allies followed suit.

It is thought that incorporating more daylight hours into the working day saves energy.

Is it necessary for me to upgrade my phone?

Depending on the manufacturer, mobile phones should immediately update with the new times.

Apple iPhones, iPads, and Macs update themselves, but it’s a good idea to double-check that’set automatically’ is switched on in your ‘date.’