What’s next for Michael Edwards now that he’s been ruled out by Liverpool and two other clubs?

Now that Michael Edwards has stated that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the emphasis will shift to where he will go next.

Following ten tremendously successful years at Anfield, Edwards will be inundated with offers. He was hired as the club’s head of performance and analysis in November 2011 and advanced to sports director five years later.

And it is in this capacity that he has played a key role in Liverpool’s return to the top of domestic, European, and international football.

Many members of the Reds team that won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and subsequently the Premier League in the space of two wonderful seasons were brought in under Edwards’ supervision, working closely with manager Jurgen Klopp.

Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, and Andy Robertson will go down in history as amazing commercial deals made by Edwards, who has also proven to be a skilled negotiator in the transfer market, making the Reds not only one of the best, but also one of the most sustainable.

They are qualities that will be sought for around the world if and when he decides to join another club or organization.

But there were rumors regarding Edwards’ next destination even before it was revealed that he would be leaving Liverpool, to be replaced by Julian Ward, the man he had nurtured.

Edwards was a ‘hot candidate’ to become RB Leipzig’s new sporting director, according to Sport Bild.

It was a claim that appeared reasonable considering the similarities between the way Liverpool and the Red Bull clubs work under Edwards.

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, on the other hand, batted off the rumors.

Mintzlaff told DAZN, “Michael Edwards will not be our sporting director.”

“The fact is, we’re searching for a sporting director who is a good fit for the club, our philosophy, and our goals.”

Then, earlier this week, it was reported that new Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe hoped to reunite with Edwards.

During their time in Portsmouth in the early 2000s, the two collaborated and are said to have stayed “very close.”

