What’s Next for Claire Redfield in ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’?

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is currently streaming on Netflix, with all four episodes accessible for immediate viewing.

The Resident Evil series has been recognized as part of the official Resident Evil “primary continuity,” which implies it resides in the same universe as the mainline video games. As a result, the show’s established characters (such as Leon Kennedy, Claire Redfield, and President Graham) are supposed to be the same versions of characters from Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4.

Consider the Netflix original as more of a direct extension of the video games than an adaptation, and everything starts to make sense. On that topic, this site has previously released an essay describing how Infinite Darkness fits into the existing Resident Evil timeline.

While placing the show between Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5 is difficult due to all of the novelizations, comic books, and mobile spinoffs, it may be placed somewhere between the events of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5.

This implies that by the time the credits roll on Infinite Darkness, Leon still has a lot of stories left to tell. After all, he was one of the main characters in Resident Evil 6, and he practically saved the world from extinction.

Claire’s future, on the other hand, is significantly less definite. Since her debut, the Resident Evil 2 protagonist has not appeared in any of the franchise’s mainline installments, and she is only mentioned in passing by the other characters from time to time.

Although she has appeared in a number of offshoot titles, these are often less important to the overall story of the Resident Evil franchise. Given this, many viewers may be curious as to what happens to Claire after the events of Infinite Darkness.

Claire Redfield’s Biography

Claire Redfield is a key Resident Evil character and the sister of Chris Redfield, the protagonist of the first game.

Claire first appears in Resident Evil 2 after dropping out of college to search for her lost brother. Unfortunately, her search for answers leads her to Raccoon City just as all hell breaks free. This is a condensed version of the information.