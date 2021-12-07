What’s New In Alpha 20 Of ‘7 Days To Die’?

This year’s final major update for “7 Days to Die” has finally been released, providing players of the game a much-needed refresh as well as plenty of new content and improvements to experiment with.

Alpha 20 is a major upgrade that introduces some stunning new features while also shaking up the game’s core. The following is a list of what’s new in this “7 Days to Die” update.

Generation of a Better World

The new and improved Random World Generation is the highlight of Alpha 20, allowing “7 Days to Die” to produce more realistic and immersive environments.

With separate district layouts, better-looking streets, and hundreds of additional items of interest, such as refurbished houses, restaurants, parks, and more, cities, villages, and residential neighborhoods will now appear more believable.

Changes in Loot Progression

The loot system has been overhauled in order to make the early game more frantic. Raiding high-tier POIs can now provide good treasure even in the early stages of the game. The new Treasure Stage System introduced in Alpha 20 will alter the sort of loot found in biomes, POIs, and even individual containers.

Weapons of the Future

To make the early game more intriguing, new primitive guns have been incorporated. Metal pipe pistols, machine guns, rifles, shotguns, and batons will now be available to players. The Pipe Shotgun has taken the place of the old Blunderbuss and performs a similar function.

In addition, a new Level-Action Rifle has been added to the Rifle category as a late-game alternative, and players can also create robotic drones that can heal and transport objects.

Vehicle ModificationsAll crafted cars can now be modified to offer more features and effects such as larger fuel capacity, additional passenger seats, brighter lights, faster acceleration, and more. Vehicles can now also be painted.

Players will be able to employ more building block shapes while developing or fortifying their bases in the future. The block form menu has also been enhanced. The Creative Mode window should now be easier to browse, and each shape should be easier to distinguish.

Upgrades in terms of appearance

In Alpha 20, dozens of visual improvements were made to nearly every aspect of the game, including HD models, improved textures, weather effects, and more. Here are some of the most significant improvements that “7 Days to Die” players will notice: