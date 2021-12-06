What You Should Know About Tesla’s SEC Investigation in 2021.

According to an SEC complaint acquired by Reuters, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has begun an inquiry into Tesla on a whistleblower complaint related to solar panel flaws.

Prior to Tesla’s acquisition of SolarCity in 2016, Steven Henkes, a former Toyota quality division manager, worked as a quality engineer for SolarCity. According to the SEC lawsuit, Henkes argues Tesla and SolarCity failed to disclose “responsibility and exposure to property damage, danger of user harm, fire, and other risks to stockholders” before or after the transaction.

With the acquisition, Henkes’ responsibilities changed, and it was then that he detected problems with the solar panels. Henkes also claims that Tesla sacked him in August 2020 for voicing concerns. According to a wrongful termination case filed by Henkes against Tesla, the problem affected 500 government and commercial accounts and 60,000 customers in the United States.

While issues with Tesla’s solar panel program are nothing new, this is the first revelation of an SEC probe into the situation, which Henkes obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. In the SEC lawsuit, he alleges that he advised Tesla management to turn off the fire-prone solar systems and report them to consumers and safety regulators, but that his advice was ignored.

“Any public disclosure of this matter, according to the top lawyer, would be detrimental to Tesla’s reputation.” “This is criminal in my opinion,” he claimed in the SEC complaint. The probe “is still active and ongoing,” according to the SEC. Tesla is facing a slew of probes and legal issues, adding to the pressure on the iconic automaker. Tesla is the subject of yet another federal safety investigation into accidents involving driver assistance technologies. Employees have reportedly complained of harassment on the job, comparing a Tesla plant in California to a frat house.

The announcement comes after Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, warned that his other high-profile company, SpaceX, could face bankruptcy.