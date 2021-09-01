What You Should Know About Microsoft’s Windows 11 Release Date.

On October 5, Microsoft will release Windows 11 for PCs. The business has shared some of the specifics about the new operating system that consumers should be aware of ahead of its launch.

In a blog post published Tuesday, the tech giant revealed that PCs with pre-installed Windows 11 will be available for purchase starting Oct. 5, and that eligible devices running Windows 10 will receive a free update to the latest operating system.

The launch will take place sooner than Microsoft has previously stated. Windows 11 is expected to be released sometime between this year’s holiday season and early 2022, according to Microsoft. During a June reveal event, however, a message on the demo screen said, “eager to ramp it up to 11… CNET stated that consumers were told to “can’t wait until October!” as a clue that the OS might arrive sooner than expected.

Microsoft has stated that Windows 11 will be released in stages. According to CNN, the free upgrade will prefer newer gadgets over older ones. This means that new devices and those running Windows 10 will get a free update to Windows 11 on October 5. Between October to the middle of 2022, Microsoft will provide a free upgrade to outdated devices.

When the Windows 11 upgrade becomes available for their devices, users will be notified. They can even wait until 2025 to upgrade because Microsoft will support Windows 10 until then.

The Windows 11 upgrade includes a number of new features, including a more streamlined Mac-like interface. At the bottom of the screen, the Start menu will appear, which will launch a window containing pinned programs and recently opened documents. The recent file suggestions display the pages and windows that a user opened using Microsoft 365 and cloud storage on another device.

With DirectX12 Ultimate, DirectStorage, and Auto HDR technologies, Windows 11 gives players a superior gaming experience. Some of the improvements to look forward to include a new Microsoft Store and an inclusive UI that allows people with impairments access.

Microsoft Teams, on the other hand, will not include support for mobile apps in its new app store. In the following months, the business plans to launch a “preview test.”