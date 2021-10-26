What You Should Know About Apple’s iOS 15.1 And iPadOS 15.1.

On Monday, Apple released iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 to the public. Since the release of iOS 15 in September, this is the company’s first big upgrade. The update includes a number of new features as well as a number of bug fixes.

The SharePlay functionality, which was supposed to be included in the initial iOS 15 upgrade, is now part of the iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 features list. Apple postponed the launch because several issues had been discovered.

The FaceTime participants’ experience is elevated with SharePlay. Participants can listen to music and watch TV and movies together with playlist sharing, according to MacRumors.

The smart volume automatically reduces the audio of the shared music or video when a FaceTime participant is talking. It also allows everyone on the call to use shared controls to pause, play, or rewind the broadcast.

Participants can opt to continue a call on their iPhones while watching shared films on their Apple TV at the same time.

On the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 updates include the ability to turn off Auto Macro. Auto Macro is a function on Apple’s current flagship phones that automatically adjusts the camera to Ultra Wide lens for taking macro photos and videos. This feature is popular among iPhone users since it eliminates the need to switch cameras.

The option to generate a verifiable vaccination card in the Apple Wallet is another new feature in iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1. Apple Wallet vaccination cards can be presented to establishments that require COVID-19 proof of vaccination upon entry, according to CNET. Users who added their vaccination records to the Health app on their iPhones can present their Apple Wallet vaccination cards to establishments that require COVID-19 proof of vaccination upon entry.

In addition, the most recent update includes a collection of games for even more fun with Siri. In their shortcuts, users may see that they can overlay text on photographs and presents.

On iPads with A12 Bionic or newer CPUs, iPadOS 15.1 adds Live Text to camera apps. For iPhones, the feature has been available.

The iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 updates address issues that have been reported on a variety of devices. The inability to detect accessible networks, VoiceOver with numerous passes terminating Wallet, lock screen forcing audio from apps to pause, and the temperature on the Weather app not showing up are just a few of them.