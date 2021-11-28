What will take its place? Tonight is the second night of I’m A Celeb, which has been canceled.

I’m a famous person… Due to Storm Arwen, Get Me Out of Here has been canceled for a second night.

Every night at 9 p.m., the show broadcasts live from Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

It’s the first time in the show’s 19-year history that it’s been canceled.

Because of Storm Arwen, I’m a celebrity who has been ejected from the castle.

As a “precautionary” measure, it has been drained of air and celebs have been removed from the castle.

On Friday, a pre-recorded episode aired, with hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly announcing that the show would not be live.

However, when Storm Arwen continued to wreak havoc on the UK, the celebrities were removed from the castle, and ITV issued a statement stating that there will be no new show last night or this evening.

Ant and Dec took to Instagram yesterday to explain what will be on our TVs instead, posting from a comfortable cottage with brews in hand.

They exposed viewers to a cottage kitchen rather than a castle camp, as they would on the show.

“This is the best we can do because we can’t get into site, inside camp,” Dec explained.

Ant said, ” “Tonight on ITV, there’s a show that features highlights from I’m a Celebrity over the years, narrated by us two. But it’s excellent.” “It’s fantastic,” Dec replied, “but there are no live shows.” The popular show, which has an average audience of 11.5 million people, was forced to transfer from sunny Australia to Wales last year owing to Covid limitations, and has now been canceled barely a week into the series due to weather concerns.