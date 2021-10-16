What will happen to the £45,000 that police took during a bar raid?

Every year, Merseyside police officers take hundreds of thousands of pounds from offenders.

In the last several months, a gang-targeting operation in South Sefton has confiscated more than £100,000 in ill-gotten gains.

Officers raided the Railway tavern on Brighton Road in Waterloo last month, discovering a substantial amount of narcotics and £45,000 in cash inside.

Other high-profile cash seizures and raids include a £30,000 cash haul in a Crosby property and separate £10,000 cash hauls in Bootle and Lydiate.

In a second instance, a 22-year-old Crosby man was arrested and charged with “significant amounts of cocaine” and “huge sums of money.”

“Officers will continue their unrelenting efforts in making the region a safer environment,” a Merseyside Police official recently told The Washington Newsday.

When money or valuables are taken, half of the money will go to Merseyside Police, according to a police spokesman.

This money is either re-invested in crime prevention or goes into the Chief Constable’s POCA fund, which helps fund community programs.

Residents in Speke, for example, had the last say on how £26,000 in money seized as part of POCA was spent in their community in 2019.

The program, dubbed “Speke Up” by the locals, attempted to create a sustainable environment for the community by funding local projects that aimed to reduce crime and anti-social behavior.

The other half is sent to the Home Office in central government for use in national police or other purposes.

When criminal assets are discovered and confiscated during a court hearing, the money is distributed differently.

The police receive 18.75 percent, the Crown Prosecution Service receives 18.75 percent, and HM Courts and Tribunals Service receives 12.5%, with the Home Office receiving the remaining 50%.