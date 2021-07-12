What We Know So Far About ‘Genshin Impact’ 2.0

On a livestream on Twitch Friday, MiHoYo finally released the much-anticipated Inazuma update for “Genshin Impact,” showcasing everything that will be available in the game by the end of July.

Here’s a quick rundown of all the new features coming to “Genshin Impact” 2.0.

Characters and weapons have been added.

Two new five-star characters and one new four-star character will be added in the next release. According to the devs’ stream, Ayaka’s flag would be the first to arrive, followed by Yoimiya and Sayu’s.

The update will also include two new artifact sets as well as a new set of four- and five-star weaponry.

In a future release, the rest of the new Inazuma characters will be revealed.

New bosses and domains have been added.

New Inazuman domains can be used to obtain the new artifact sets. A Pyro Hypostasis will also be added to the game, along with a new Ruin construct that is said to drop Ayaka’s upgrade materials.

From the Golden Apple Archipelago, the Maguu Kenkii will be relocated to one of Inazuma’s many islands.

Saves that are cross-platform

Cross-save feature will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and mobile devices, allowing players to seamlessly switch between the three platforms while playing “Genshin Impact.” Cross-saves were previously unavailable for PlayStation users due to network issues, but it appears like miHoYo has now found a solution.

Additions to the Serenitea Pot

Players will be able to add even more decorations to their teapots in the near future. To allow for more creative designs across all platforms, MiHoYo is increasing the maximum load for Serenitea Pot placeables and decorations once more.

With addition, in the upcoming update, a new gadget will be added to the game that will allow players to plant seeds, allowing them to build their own gardens.

Archon’s mission

The major storyline of “Genshin Impact” will be continued with the Inazuma archon quest, which will revolve around the battle between the nation’s factions as well as other more profound dangers lying in the shadows. Shogunate supporters will face off against a resistance group made up of ordinary people and vision wielders, according to the Inazuma teaser.

Unconfirmed rumors claim that the Inazuma tale quest will feature two or more Fatui Harbingers.