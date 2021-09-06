What We Know So Far About ‘Battlefield Mobile’ Release Date and Content.

Electronic Arts is bringing one of its most well-known IPs to the mobile game industry once more, this time in the shape of “Battlefield Mobile.”

In terms of promotion for “Battlefield Mobile,” the gaming behemoth has been quiet. The mobile game, unlike its planned mainstream cousin, was not announced through any major media other than the official “Battlefield” website.

“Battlefield Mobile” will be different from the original PC and console versions, according to DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson.

According to Gabrielson, the mobile game was created exclusively for the platform, and “Battlefield Mobile” was produced from the ground up by Industrial Toys. The game will be as authentic as possible to the originals, with chaotic fights and skill-based gameplay taking precedence.

Despite the fact that it was only recently revealed, “Battlefield Mobile” is already set to arrive next year. According to EA, an early tech test phase will begin this fall in Indonesia and the Philippines. As testing capacity grows, other regions will be added.

Like Activision’s “Call of Duty Mobile,” the game will be free to play, with in-game purchases limited to cosmetic items. Battle passes, collectible cosmetics, and unique items will be accessible in “Battlefield Mobile,” which are not available in the previous entries in the franchise.

According to screenshots from the Google Play Store, “Battlefield Mobile” will take place in the present period. The store website features “Battlefield 3” material like as the Grand Bazaar map and the FN F2000 assault rifle, while the Assault class model looks to be based on the basic US Assault soldier from “Bad Company 2.”

Once the early tech test begins, the original Conquest mode on Grand Bazaar will be the only playable map and game format for “Battlefield Mobile.” Other maps, modes, regional servers, and other features will be introduced to the test as time goes on, similar to how “League of Legends: Wild Rift” managed its content calendar during its early regional beta phase.

Famous franchise mobile game ports have proven largely successful in specific regions, with titles like “PUBG Mobile” and “Call of Duty Mobile” attracting substantial audiences in Southeast Asia and China.