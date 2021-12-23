What to say and when to leave the Elf on the Shelf letter 2021.

After weeks of Elf on the Shelf, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the elves as they reconnect with Santa for another year.

Parents will have one more innovative idea to come up with before the elves return to the North Pole on Christmas Eve, and it’s possibly the most significant.

Because the elves will be saying their goodbyes to the kids, you’ll want to come up with a unique way to end another Christmas filled with Elf on the Shelf joy.

Christmas Eve boxes are still available at Home Bargains, B&M, Asda, and other stores.

Your elf might leave a note for the kids to say goodbye, but what should you include in it?

You can type the letter on your computer or laptop and print it, or you can write it by hand to make it more personal. It’s important to remember to modify your handwriting! You can add whatever you like in the letter, but it’s wonderful to include some personal touches, such as how much the elf appreciated the child’s reaction to a particular naughty activity the elf conducted.

If your child has behaved well during December, you can also express how proud the elf is of them.

It’s a wonderful idea to explain why the elf is leaving in the letter, and that it’s nothing to be unhappy about because the elf will return next year.

Santa picks up the elves that night when he delivers the child’s Christmas presents, so your youngster should receive the letter on Christmas Eve.

You may include the elf’s goodbye letter in the Christmas Eve box you’re giving your child.

Another option is for the elf to prepare a farewell breakfast for the youngster on Christmas Eve morning before returning to the North Pole that night. You can disguise the elf as a chef and have them hand over their letter at that time.