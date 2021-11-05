What Movie Is the 1968 Ford Mustang GT Fastback From in ‘Forza Horizon 5’?

The 1968 Ford Mustang GT Fastback is only one of the roughly 500 vehicles available in Forza Horizon 5’s picturesque landscape. Despite being part of such a packed lineup, the vehicle manages to stand out due to its unique role in cinema history.

In Forza Horizon 5, there are a variety of ways to win new automobiles. Some are given to you as a reward for completing races, while others may be purchased with credits (or won via the wheelspin prize reel), and still others can be received as gifts from other players online.

While most of the cars can be obtained through any of these methods, others can only be obtained by completing specific tasks. 14 neglected rides have been left abandoned in various locations across the map (mostly barns) for you to find and rescue. After you’ve discovered one of these abandoned treasures, you’ll have to wait for an allotted amount of time for it to be expertly restored before it can be placed to your garage.

One of these run-down vehicles in desperate need of some TLC is the 1968 Ford Mustang GT Fastback. If you investigate the tips in the order that they occur to you, it will most likely be the third or fourth one you find.

Because you’ll have to go out of your way to find it, you can definitely anticipate it to have some outstanding performance numbers. When you eventually get behind the wheel (despite the fact that it’s a “famous” model), it’s not all that impressive.

The antique car only has a 5.7 (out of 10) speed rating and 325 horsepower. The rest of its numbers are considerably worse, with a handling score of 3.9, acceleration of 3.4, launch of 3.3, and dismal braking of 2.3. It’s not even worth that much, as selling it at the showroom will only net you roughly 50,000 credits.

