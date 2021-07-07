What Makes the New Nintendo Switch OLED Model Unique?

The OLED version of Nintendo’s Switch console will be released in October, according to the company.

The new model will not provide any significant performance or gameplay improvements, as many had hoped, but will instead have a larger screen and a few additional tweaks for player convenience.

What Is the OLED Model of the Nintendo Switch?

The Switch OLED console, unlike the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, is merely a minor enhancement over its predecessor and does not constitute a new generation of hardware. This implies it won’t have any exclusive games that the original model couldn’t handle, and it won’t run existing games with better visuals. To put it another way, it isn’t a “Nintendo Switch 2.”

It isn’t even what fans have been calling the “Nintendo Switch Pro” informally. This much-anticipated console was supposed to be introduced during this year’s E3 conference, but it never happened. Many people expected the Pro to have more processing power and display in 4K resolution if it existed.

Instead, the Switch OLED variant is merely a cosmetic update that includes a different screen for undocked play and a few other convenience features. To be clear, Nintendo has already confirmed to technology website The Verge that it would not make any changes to the original Switch’s CPU or RAM.

The original Nintendo Switch and the new OLED model have a lot of differences.

A New Display

The OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screen is the new Switch Model’s standout feature. For a start, it is 7 inches in size, as opposed to the original unit’s 6.2 inches or the Nintendo Switch Lite’s 5.5 inches. This implies that if you’re playing handheld, the image will be slightly larger.

Furthermore, because the new panel uses OLED technology, the picture quality will be improved, with greater contrast, deeper blacks, and more brilliant colors (although the resolution will still be 1280×720). Again, this will only affect individuals who are using the device in handheld mode, as there will be no other options. This is a condensed version of the information.