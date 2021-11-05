What is the total number of episodes of ‘Arcane,’ and when will they be released on Netflix?

Arcane, a League of Legends prequel series, will premiere on Netflix this weekend, but not all of the episodes will be available at the same time.

Everything that transpires in Arcane is considered canon because it is based on the known narrative of Riot Games’ popular esport (the developer even had creative input on the project). The show explores the rising chasm between Piltover, a utopian city, and its impoverished neighboring town, Zaun.

You’ll discover how the latter organized a violent insurrection throughout the course of the series, which unintentionally sets the setting for the battle in League of Legends. You’ll also learn how the civil war affected crucial characters’ relationships, such as Vi’s (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx’s (Jonathan Pryce) (Ella Purnell).

Here’s where you can learn more about Arcane’s plot, cast, and backstory.

How Many ‘Arcane’ Episodes Are There?

Arcane is divided into nine episodes. On Saturday, November 6, the first set of episodes will be available on Netflix. They’ll be accessible starting at 7 p.m. ET, following the League of Legends 2021 World Championship finals.

Those who are eager to see the entire story unfold will be disappointed to learn that it will not be possible for a few more weeks.

To be clear, due to the series’ unusual release schedule, you cannot binge-watch it all at once. Arcane’s episodes have been divided into three sets of three, rather than being released all at once or in weekly installments.

These clusters are referred to as “Acts,” and each will give a different section of the story. The first act will offer the setting, the second will represent the main bulk of the struggle, and the third will wrap up any loose ends, following a classic plot pattern.

What Is the Schedule for ‘Arcane’?

The showrunners are clearly hoping that by breaking up Arcane’s distribution into chunks like this, they will be able to offer you enough material in each act to keep you engaged while also ending on compelling cliffhangers that leave you wanting more.

For the following three weeks, a new act of Arcane will be released every Saturday. The following is the schedule: 1st Act (Episodes) This is a condensed version of the information.