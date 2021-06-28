What is the release date for the ‘Legend of Zelda Game & Watch,’ and how much will it cost?

At Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct session, a new Legend of Zelda: Game & Watch was revealed.

The Game & Watch systems were early antecedents of the Game Boy, for those who are too young to recall. Nintendo released these little handheld devices in the early 1980s, each with a single game preloaded on them. Because they didn’t even have cartridge readers, they couldn’t play anything else.

All they could do was load the one selected game and use an integrated clock to tell the time. Donkey Kong, Pinball, Super Mario Bros., and the first release, Ball, which was essentially a juggling simulator, were among the original titles transferred to Game & Watch consoles.

Despite the fact that portable technology has advanced by leaps and bounds in the intervening years, many people still find Game & Watch gadgets appealing, and they have even made a resurgence recently. It’s similar to how VHS tapes are now being collected for their nostalgia value, or how vinyl albums have just experienced a rebirth in popularity.

Nintendo capitalized on the revived interest in Game & Watch in 2020 by releasing a limited-edition portable with NES versions of Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros. 2. These collector’s pieces were in such high demand that getting your hands on one became nearly impossible—so it makes sense for Nintendo to do it again.

On that point, the publisher just revealed a fresh new Game & Watch system to coincide with The Legend of Zelda’s 35th anniversary during their “Direct” presentation. The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventures of Link, and the Game Boy version of Link’s Awakening (rather than the Switch remake from last year) will all be pre-installed on the machine. It will also include the iconic Game & Watch title Vermin, which will include a new Zelda theme and recast Link in the lead role.

This throwback model will include a clock and timer app, similar to the original Game & Watch systems, but they will be far more engaging than they were in the 1980s.

