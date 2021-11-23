What Is the Name Trend in Urban Dictionary? How to Locate Yours

Users on social media are using Urban Dictionary to search up their own names and posting the flattering (and not so flattering) findings.

For those who are unfamiliar with the website, Urban Dictionary is a crowdsourced lexicon founded by Aaron Peckham in 1999. Its original objective was to explain slang phrases, but over the course of 22 years, its scope has broadened to include explanations for everything from video games to politics, and yes, even human names.

The definitions on the website, unlike those in a Merriam-Webster or Oxford English Dictionary, are not meant to be taken seriously and are frequently presented as jokes. For example, you won’t find an objective account of the plot of Game of Thrones’ disputed final season if you Google it. “The TV equivalent of closing a lovely and brilliant symphony with a performance of “All-Star” by Smash Mouth played on a Kazoo,” it will say instead. Random users submit these (often amusing) entries, which are subsequently reviewed by a team of volunteer editors. As a result, they don’t always have excellent grammar or spelling, and they frequently use NSFW language.

That latter point is especially important when looking up your own name on Urban Dictionary, because many of the results will include vulgar insults or sexual claims. Again, this is due to the fact that submissions can be submitted by anybody with an email account, therefore they don’t always reflect true word etymology.

Instead, many of the name explanations will most likely be references to people the writer knows, whether it’s a declaration of love for a secret crush, an inside joke among friends, or a slam against someone they don’t like.

What Is the Name Trend in Urban Dictionary?

Despite the fact that the information isn’t based on anything substantial, it’s become fashionable to search up your name in the Urban Dictionary and check what it says for fun. People have been using Twitter to share their results over the last few days.

@eviljordan, for example, is ecstatic. This is a condensed version of the information.