What Is The Message From Instagram’s CEO To Congress Before His Testimony On Online Safety?

During the week of December 6, the CEO of Instagram will testify before Congress about what his platform will do to address concerns that it is creating a mentally harmful environment for kids.

Instagram’s senior executive, Adam Mosseri, offered out a taste of what he plans to say to senators when he speaks to them on Wednesday. Mosseri stated in a two-minute video shared on Twitter that as a father of three children, he thinks the discourse about online safety and privacy to be critical, before going over some of the ways Instagram has attempted to improve both over the years.

Mosseri admitted that more work was needed, but he underlined his willingness to meet with lawmakers to discuss the best course of action.

“I’m going to be talking to Congress about these issues very soon,” Mosseri said. “These are significant challenges, but we all have common objectives.” We all want young people to stay safe when using the internet.” Right now, there’s a heated debate over how to keep young people safe online. I’ve been thinking a lot about how Instagram displays content, and I’m excited to share more of our work in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/dLQNDh6G34 His appearance before Congress comes in the wake of internal Facebook documents revealing that the firm was aware of the negative impact Instagram can have on minors, particularly teenage girls. Following the findings, whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before Congress, further aggravating lawmakers’ resentment of the business.

Facebook — which just changed its name to Meta and is the parent company of Instagram — accused journalists of cherry-picking the most unfavorable aspects of its study in their reporting. Following the breaches, Instagram implemented a slew of new safeguards and abandoned plans for a children’s edition.

Antigone Davis, Meta’s worldwide head of safety, contested the research’s reporting in September, but senators remained concerned.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., wrote to CEO Mark Zuckerberg after Haugen’s testimony in October, alleging that his firm deceived Congress and requesting that he or Mosseri testify before his panel.

According to the New York Times, a Meta spokeswoman said that no date had been established for Mosseri’s appearance before Congress, but that the company was working to finalize one.