What is the location of Shanty Town? Before Chapter 2 of ‘Fortnite,’ Here’s How to Find Ghoulish Green Paint.

Shanty Town is not one of the major areas of interest shown on your Fortnite map, thus it can be difficult to locate. This guide will point you in the right direction.

Fortnite Chapter 2 is about to come to a close, which means the island where it takes place is ready to receive a major makeover. Many landmarks will be modified or removed, and the geography will be substantially redone. Indeed, by the time Chapter 3 arrives, it may be a completely different landmass.

Given that the approaching “End” event will essentially wipe the slate clean and usher in a brand-new era of Fortnite, you don’t have much time left to wrap up any loose ends with the present version of the game. After all, any outstanding tasks, battle pass awards, or challenges that you haven’t completed by the end of Chapter 2 will be lost.

This includes the paint bottle fetch missions, which unlock new Toona Fish avatar fashions. If you want to obtain all of these cosmetics before the deadline, you’ll need to start moving because there’s a lot of them to find. The Washington Newsday has already developed tips for finding the “Cuddly Pink” and “Diamond Blue” paint bottles.

In ‘Fortnite,’ where is Shanty Town?

If getting the “Ghoulish Green” paint bottles is still on your to-do list, you’ll have to go to Shanty Town.

The issue is that this place, unlike Steamy Stacks, Coral Castle, or Lazy Lake, is not clearly labeled on your map.

If you’re having trouble finding Shanty Town, it’s in the Sludgy Swamp region, at the southwesternmost part of the map. On the screenshot below, it’s denoted with a blue pinpoint.

Locations of Ghoulish Green Paint Bottles

There are three Ghoulish Green paint bottles to find, and they’re all clumped together.

The first is hovering above a drainpipe in Shanty Town’s center. You have the option of landing there whenever you want. This is a condensed version of the information.