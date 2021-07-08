What Is the Lab Door Code in “Out of the Blue” in “Fallout 76”?

The “Out of the Blue” mission in Fallout 76 has a difficult challenge that requires you to decipher a passcode in order to open a locked door. There are a few phases to this, and it’s easy to ignore some of them, which is why we’ve put together a full tour to assist you.

The Harper Ferry Train Tunnel is located in Harper Ferry, New York.

You must first locate the closed door before you can begin worrying about how to decode the password.

With the release of the Steel Reign update, Fallout 76 is putting a greater emphasis on NPC interaction than ever before. As a result, you’ll have to do quite an amount of talking to start “Out of the Blue.”

Paladin Rahmani, who can be found in Fort Atlas as usual, is the quest giver. When you discover her, she’ll be having a heated discussion with Art Knapp, the Brotherhood of Steel’s chosen crop provider.

The farmer is distraught because his niece has left without a trace after joining a local faction. It turns out that this is just the most recent in a long line of disappearances, and Rahmani believes the Blue Ridge Caravan organization is to blame.

She enlists your help in her inquiry, and the two of you travel to Blue Ridge’s headquarters together. Fast travel to the “Big Bend Tunnel West” landmark, which is located in the “Ash Heap” region of the map, is the quickest way to get there. Then, at the center of the base, follow your compass pointer to the caravan’s office.

You’ll meet Joanne Mayfield, the leader of Blue Ridge, who adamantly denies any participation in the missing person case when you arrive. Joanne, eager to figure out what’s going on, gives you a tip and advises you check out an underground base under the Harper Ferry train tunnel. This can be found all the way on the map’s east edge.

The Barricaded Door

You’ll have to deal with a feral ghoul infestation and secret tunnels as you make your way down the tunnel.

Your progress will eventually be halted by a locked door that you will be unable to open. A lockdown mechanism has apparently been started in the. This is a condensed version of the information.