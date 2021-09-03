What Is the Basement Door Code in ‘The Medium?’ Walkthrough.

While most of the riddles in The Medium are simple, figuring out the four-digit code for the concealed basement door can be difficult if you don’t have the correct information.

The Medium is an old-school survival horror game developed by Bloober Team (the team behind Layers of Fear and the Blair Witch game). It is influenced by Silent Hill and Resident Evil. It was published as a limited-time Xbox Series X console exclusive in January and garnered mainly favorable reviews at the time, with critics praising the game’s creepy atmosphere, ambitious plot, and haunting musical score.

After a lengthy wait, PlayStation 5 owners will be able to play the game for themselves, complete with a few extra features thanks to the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback.

While these new players will find The Medium to be relatively easy (stealth encounters are tightly scripted, and most puzzle solutions appear early on), they may run into a few roadblocks. The “Red House” basement, where you must find out the code for a closed door, is one location that can be very challenging.

This website has put out a guide to assist you in solving this puzzle.

How to Locate The Medium’s Four-Digit Code

When you initially walk into the basement, you’ll see a gap in the far right wall. Squeezing through this gap will lead you to a hidden passageway with a metal door leading to an underground bunker. To get around this, use a nearby keypad to input the right four-digit code.

While the basement includes multiple rooms, the storage room opposite the opening in the wall contains all of the clues you’ll need to solve this puzzle. You must locate two crucial objects in this area.

