What Is the Analogue Pocket, and How Does It Work? Specifications, Cost, and Where to Buy

The Analogue Pocket allows you to play your old Nintendo Game Boy cartridges in a simple and straightforward manner.

If you’re unfamiliar with Analogue, the company was launched in 2011 and has since established itself as a prominent player in the field of gaming preservation. The company creates updated versions of previous consoles that still work with retro cartridges. While its devices allow aficionados to travel back in time, they also benefit from modern conveniences such as HDMI outputs, Bluetooth connectivity, and SD card slots.

The Analogue Pocket is the company’s most recent product, a handheld device that can play cartridges from the original Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance. It can also play games from Sega’s Game Gear, the Neo Geo Pocket, and the Atari Lynx with the help of supplementary adapters.

Nintendo specialist Marionova, who co-runs the Forest of Illusion gaming preservation initiative, speaking to The Washington Newsday stated: "I think it's wonderful because it allows another option to play the vast Game Boy library. Game Boys will become increasingly rare in the future, therefore it's incredible that you can just slip one of your old cartridges into an Analogue Pocket and start playing right away."

Technical Specifications for Analogue Pockets

Before you order an Analogue Pocket, you should learn more about its technical specifications.

It can play Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance cartridges right out of the box. You can also get it to play Game Gear releases, as well as those for the Neo Geo Pocket Color and the Atari Lynx, if you obtain the appropriate adapters (which are all offered separately). Other types of cartridges will be supported in the future, as well.

The arrangement of the controls is similar to that of the original Game Boy, but there are additional buttons that make it more suitable to playing games from newer systems. A 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth support for wireless controllers, a link-cable connector for multiplayer sessions, a micro-SD card slot, and a 16000×1400 LCD screen are all included.

On that note, the various Game Boy. This is a condensed version of the information.