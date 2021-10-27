What Is ‘Pikmin Bloom’ All About? How to Get the Niantic Game on Your Phone.

Pikmin Bloom is a new Augmented Reality (AR) game from Niantic, the company behind Pokémon Go, the worldwide phenomenon.

The San Francisco-based studio is known for its augmented reality games, including Catan: World Explorers, Ingress, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Each of these smartphone apps featured a similar premise: you traversed everyday surroundings (your motions were tracked via satellite) before interacting with virtual objects placed on top of the real world as viewed through your mobile device.

In Pokémon Go, for example, you may go on a walk in a local park to catch wild Rattatas, Pidgeys, and Slowpokes. Meanwhile, the Harry Potter game allowed you to walk around the neighborhood while fighting exotic animals and plundering dark wizard fortresses.

Niantic isn’t going too far from its comfort zone with Pikmin Bloom. In many aspects, the app follows the traditional model, but this time it is styled after Nintendo’s green-fingered strategic game.

What Is ‘Pikmin Bloom’ All About?

For those unfamiliar with the Pikmin franchise, it has been around since 2001, originally debuting on the Nintendo GameCube before moving on to other platforms such as the Wii, Nintendo 3DS, and the Nintendo Switch handheld.

While each entry in the franchise is unique, the underlying premise is always the same. You are tasked with herding a herd of sentient plant-like critters (the titular Pikmin) and solving environmental problems utilizing their many talents.

Pikmin Bloom removes the puzzle and action elements from the series’ main appeal—that is, the act of collecting adorable seedlings and then nurturing them into blooms.

Similarly, unlike other AR games (such as The Witcher: Monster Slayer), there are no quests or conflicts in this one. Instead, simply assemble a squad of Pikmin and lead them on a walk around the neighborhood. Your virtual friends will cause flowers to sprout in your wake as you walk, allowing you to create an AR garden that other players can view and even contribute to.

In that respect, Pikmin Bloom is more akin to an exercise or wellness app than a regular video game.